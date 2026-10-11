Excavations resume at ancient Tyana Roman Baths

Excavations resume at ancient Tyana Roman Baths

NİĞDE
Excavations resume at ancient Tyana Roman Baths

AA Photo

Excavations have resumed at the Roman Baths in the ancient city of Tyana, located in the town of Kemerhisar in Türkiye’s central province of Niğde’s Bor district, following a 20-year hiatus.

 

The work, conducted under the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project, aims to identify earlier phases of the baths and uncover associated structures, such as a palaestra (an exercise area or courtyard) or a gymnasium (a center for physical and intellectual education).

 

Archaeologists also hope to uncover evidence of cultural activity dating to well before Roman rule.
Osman Doğanay, head of the Tyana Excavation Team and a professor in the Department of Archaeology at Aksaray University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, told state-run Anadolu Agency that excavations at the Roman Baths had resumed after a two-decade hiatus.

 

Doganay noted that at least two other baths are believed to exist in the ancient city beyond the complex currently being excavated, adding that efforts to locate them would begin.

 

Tyana was a major metropolitan center in Cappadocia during the Roman period, and the baths under excavation were built by Emperor Caracalla in AD 213, he said.

 

“Changes were also made to the structure of these baths during the reigns of emperors who succeeded Caracalla. We can confirm this with certainty,” Doğanay said.

 

Excavations at the baths began in 2002 and continued for four years, uncovering numerous remains and artifacts. Researchers have since established the structure’s layout and confirmed that it was a public bathhouse, he said.

 

Located on the southern slopes of Tyana Mound, the baths were positioned to receive the greatest amount of heat, Doğanay said.

 

He added that archaeologists believe the complex received a significant portion of the water carried by aqueducts from the Roman Pool, citing water pipes discovered during excavations between the pool and the baths.

 

HH Bronze Age layer discovered beneath baths

 

Doğanay said the primary objective of the current excavation season was to identify earlier phases of the bath complex. Much of the work this year has focused on clearing layers of rubble and debris from the site.
Test excavations extending nearly 2 meters below the surface revealed that the baths had been built over a Bronze Age layer, he said.

 

“In our upcoming work, we will uncover all the sections of the baths and determine whether structures associated with sporting activities, such as a palaestra and a gymnasium, are present.

 

“At the same time, we expect to find important evidence of the city’s cultural heritage dating to periods long before the Roman era,” Doğanay said.

 

He added that measures were being taken during the excavations to protect the structure.

 

The team also hopes to make the historic Roman Baths a new regional tourist attraction.

 

“There is no comparable bath complex of this kind in the Cappadocia region. As part of our efforts to promote Tyana as a destination for tourism and contribute to the regional economy, we are working to include the Roman Baths in visitor routes through the ancient city and establish the complex as a destination in its own right,” Doğanay said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten

IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten
LATEST NEWS

  1. IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten

    IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten

  2. Türkiye needs new investments, not assembly lines: OSD Chief

    Türkiye needs new investments, not assembly lines: OSD Chief

  3. Türkiye’s hazelnut exports exceed $1.9 bln in first nine months

    Türkiye’s hazelnut exports exceed $1.9 bln in first nine months

  4. Global poverty index rises for first time since its 2010 creation

    Global poverty index rises for first time since its 2010 creation

  5. ‘Greater Germany’ map stirs tensions with France

    ‘Greater Germany’ map stirs tensions with France
Recommended
Two Renoir paintings stolen in France recovered: mayor

Two Renoir paintings stolen in France recovered: mayor
Red carpet rolls out in Afyonkarahisar as short film festival begins

Red carpet rolls out in Afyonkarahisar as short film festival begins
‘Afife’ ballet returns to the stage after 28 years

‘Afife’ ballet returns to the stage after 28 years
Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
‘Accessible Theater’ enters fourth season

‘Accessible Theater’ enters fourth season
Van’s Tariria presents dynamic ‘What Haunts Us’ art showcase

Van’s Tariria presents dynamic ‘What Haunts Us’ art showcase
WORLD ‘Greater Germany’ map stirs tensions with France

‘Greater Germany’ map stirs tensions with France

A board member of the youth wing of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has resigned after posting a map showing French territory as part of Germany, drawing condemnation from French lawmakers.
ECONOMY IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten

IEA urges faster diesel releases as supplies tighten

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has urged member countries to accelerate pledged diesel stock releases and consider additional supplies as global markets tighten.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿