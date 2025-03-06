Eurovision chiefs promise 2025 show 'all about surprises'

BASEL
Eurovision organizers promised on March 4 that the 2025 edition of the song contest will be all about surprises, with two months to go before showtime.

The Swiss city of Basel is hosting this year's edition of the glitzy extravaganza, one of world's biggest annual live television events.

The kitsch celebration is being staged at the St. Jakobshalle indoor arena, with the semi-finals on May 13 and 15, and the final on May 17.

Organizers are still configuring the set to cram in as many fans as possible and are leaving people guessing as to whether a certain megastar will grace the stage.

"Every year, the Eurovision song contest is a very special and unique experience," Eurovision 2025 co-executive producer Moritz Stadler told AFP. "Eurovision is only about surprises," he said.

"We started last May with only crazy ideas. We made crazy ideas concepts in December. And now since December, we really try to reach what we have imagined in those crazy ideas. So it's all about surprises."

Singing "The Code," Swiss vocalist Nemo's 2024 Eurovision victory in Malmo, Sweden gave Switzerland the right to host this year's edition.

The Swiss won the inaugural song contest in 1956, then triumphed again when Canada's Celine Dion competed for the Alpine nation in 1988, launching her career internationally.

Dion's show-stopping star turn closed the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

But Stadler was tight-lipped about whether she might appear in Basel.

"Celine Dion and the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland go together. That's clear. Now, will she be in Basel? Will she be in the show or not? There are plenty of possibilities and we're working on them," he said.

The arena stage design is inspired by Switzerland's mountains and linguistic diversity, while the signature music for the show combines yodelling, a Basel drum corps, dulcimers and alphorns.

The first wave of 42,000 tickets sold within 20 minutes, with 250,000 devices in the waiting queue.

The team are still finalizing the arena layout, "pushing the walls" to fit as many people in as possible, said Stadler.

