EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

  • October 01 2020 07:00:00

EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency
EU leaders summit to discuss Turkey, eastern Med

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Oct. 1 for two days of discussions on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.

European Council President Charles Michel on Sept. 29 sent a letter to EU leaders to outline the objectives of the summit.

He said the main focus of the meeting would be on relations with Turkey on recent tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also EU-China relations, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the situation in Belarus and the recent escalation in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Leaders will also discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the European economy. 

No sanctions on Belarus

Convening earlier this month to discuss international issues and Belarus, EU foreign ministers were unable to reach an agreement on sanctions on the country.

"Ministers discussed the sanctions issue and although there is a clear will to adopt those sanctions, it has not been possible to do that today because the required unanimity was not reached," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

He said the sides could not agree during the meeting because the Greek Cypriot administration wanted on penalties on Belarus to be tied to sanctions against Turkey over a dispute on gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Multi-dimensional relations

In recent weeks, EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, underlined the importance of multi-dimensional relations between EU and Turkey.

The diplomats stressed the need to look at EU-Turkey relations from a "broader geopolitical perspective" despite demands by France, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration for a harsher policy and sanctions against Ankara.

They highlighted the importance of cooperation with Turkey - an EU candidate country - in issues such as migration, trade, energy and security, voicing concern that excluding Turkey could be to the benefit of Russia.

Many EU leaders have chosen to improve ties with Turkey, Russia and China, considering these countries' global and regional rise in recent years.

Borrell, on this point, told the European Parliament two weeks ago that the "old empires are coming back" and that this was creating a new environment.

"The old empires are coming back. There are at least three of them. We can say Russia, China and Turkey, big empires in the past. They're coming back with an approach on their immediate neighborhood and globally, which represents for us a new environment. And, Turkey is one of these elements that changes our environment," he said. 

Eastern Mediterranean dispute

Tensions have been running high for weeks in the Eastern Mediterranean, as Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean - sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

To reduce tensions, Ankara has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.

Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue 
Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  2. Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

    Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

  3. Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

    Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

    Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains
Recommended
NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister

NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister
Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador
Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier

Turkey’s vice president receives Turkish Cypriot premier
Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat
Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue

Turkey calls on EU to be impartial on Med row, boost dialogue 
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

 Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting and rejected international calls for negotiations on Sept. 30 as clashes over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region raged for a fourth day.  
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 98.8 billion Turkish liras (around $12.8 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30. 
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.