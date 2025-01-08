Establishment of internationally recognized gov't in Syria 'priority': Fidan

ANKARA

The Turkish top diplomat has emphasized that one of the first steps in Syria should be establishing an internationally recognized government, as it is a prerequisite for gaining global support for the country's reconstruction.

“Currently, number one job in Syria is the establishment of a government both to serve the people and be accepted as an interlocutor by the international community,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told in a televised interview late on Jan. 7.

Fidan stated that Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization, holds no title as the head of state, recalling that he has appointed only three ministers so far. “But there is a need for a permanent government because international community is waiting for this step to provide humanitarian and technical assistance,” he stated.

Türkiye is also preparing to help Syria’s efforts to reconstruct the country and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already instructed the Turkish ministers and relevant authorities, the top diplomat underlined.

Following the establishment of a government, the next job will be reconstructing Syria, Fidan said, adding serious steps need to be taken to this end given the destruction of the infrastructure and urban superstructure.

One other important stage for Syria is the rewriting of the new constitution and this must be either approved through a referendum or the consent of the House of Representatives, the Turkish minister underlined.

“For holding the general elections in Syria, 10 million Syrians who have fled their country should return. The electorate records should be renewed and this must start immediately,” Fidan said, adding al-Sharaa has told him that these works have already begun.

In response to a question, Fidan stated that the name of the Syrian state will not change and will remain the Syrian Arab Republic.

YPG must dissolve itself

On YPG's presence in eastern Syria, Fidan said the new leaders of the country have already declared their determination in the protection of the territorial integrity and political unity of the country.

“Talks are underway. We are waiting for some steps to be taken. A certain period of time should be given,” he stated.

Non-Syrian members of YPG should immediately leave Syria and others should lay down on their arms and join the Syrian government, Fidan said, adding there would be no other way than resorting to military measures in case YPG does not cooperate.