Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 25 said his Justice and Development Party (AKP) would continue to expand its ranks by welcoming politicians who share its values, as three opposition-affiliated local leaders formally joined the ruling bloc.

“Everyone who seeks peace and wants to serve their city and town chooses to do politics under this roof... I welcome all our friends to our ranks. We will be in solidarity on this journey of service,” Erdoğan said during a ceremony in Ankara.

At the ceremony, Nevşehir Mayor Rasim Arı, Keçiören Mayor Mesut Özarslan and Keşan Mayor Mehmet Özcan officially joined the AKP.

Erdoğan said the party would continue recruiting individuals who embrace its principles and seek to contribute to the nation in what he described as a peaceful and respectful political environment.

“For us, politics is not an area of activity that looks down on the nation. Society is the founding subject of politics,” he said.

The president also used the occasion to caution mayors and party officials against prioritizing social media visibility over public service, warning that the pursuit of online attention could damage both politicians and the party.

“We see that the disease called interaction hunting is spreading in the public sector and local administrations,” Erdoğan said. “The anxiety of being and staying in the spotlight eventually turns into a big trap. Politicians are also falling into this trap.”

Without naming specific officials, Erdoğan said some members of his own political movement had been caught up in the trend and urged them to avoid behavior that alienates citizens.

“An approach that breaks the hearts of citizens, treats tradespeople harshly, and pursues showmanship instead of action may be the style of the opposition, but we can never approve of it,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that elected officials should remember that their positions are based on public support and carry responsibilities rather than privileges.

“The position of serving the nation is a position of responsibility, not a show,” he said. “If elections could be won through social media, others would be in power today.”

While acknowledging the importance of digital platforms for communicating achievements, Erdoğan said the AKP would not allow itself to become trapped in what he called the “echo chambers” of social media.

The president also reiterated his party’s intention to avoid escalating political disputes with rivals, saying the AKP would focus on delivering results and expanding its voter base.

“We are staying away from unnecessary polemics with our political rivals,” Erdoğan said. “Those who expect us to be part of little battles are waiting in vain.”

At the same time, he said the government would continue to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens and would not tolerate discrimination based on personal appearance or religious expression.