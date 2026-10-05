Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 5 warned against turning space into a theater for an arms race, saying its future should be shaped through international cooperation as Türkiye hosted an international declaration supporting the peaceful and sustainable use of space.

“Space is not spoils to be seized by whoever gets there first. Weaponizing space, and especially turning it into an instrument of an arms race, is dangerous,” Erdoğan said at the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in the resort city of Antalya.

Erdoğan said the future of space should be shaped by a common will among states and international organizations, thanking the countries that endorsed the Antalya Declaration.

Representatives from 21 countries adopted the accord in support of the peaceful and sustainable use of space. The text was endorsed by 32 ministers, lawmakers and heads of space agencies at a meeting held ahead of the congress.

Türkiye initiated the declaration and prepared it in consultation with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and international partners, according to officials.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s efforts to expand its presence in space were aimed at making life on Earth safer and more sustainable.

“We set our goals, strengthened our institutions and invested in our human resources. We did not allow Türkiye to fall behind in the space race,” he said.

“Despite obstacles and difficulties, we have made significant progress in a short time. Today, Türkiye is one of the few countries that can design, develop, produce, test and operate its own satellites in space.”

Erdoğan said one of the most ambitious goals of Türkiye’s National Space Program involved the Moon.

“We have completed the production, assembly and integration of our lunar spacecraft. We are now conducting environmental tests,” he said, describing the spacecraft’s more than 80 percent domestic content as a source of pride.

The congress is being held under the theme “The World Needs More Space,” with an emphasis on the peaceful use of outer space.

More than 6,800 delegates and participants from 108 countries have registered for the event, where critical issues in the space sector will be discussed.

The program includes roundtable meetings, panels, presentations and workshops. A new “Future Space” area will showcase next-generation space technologies, simulations and interactive experiences for the first time at IAC 2026.

A leaders summit scheduled for Oct. 6 will bring together senior officials from more than 40 countries. The congress will conclude Oct. 9 with public events.