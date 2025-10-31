Erdoğan urges Europe to boost defense cooperation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said Europe’s evolving security landscape demands resolving defense supply challenges and strengthening cooperation via joint projects in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the capital Ankara.

"In light of changing security conditions in Europe, we need to move past the difficulties previously encountered in the supply of defense industry products and focus on joint projects," Erdoğan said.

Emphasizing that Ankara welcomed Berlin’s recent positive steps in this field, such as the procurement process of Eurofighter aircraft, Erdoğan noted that, given the momentum Türkiye has gained in the defense industry, there are extensive opportunities for cooperation with Germany.

He added that this collaboration could be further strengthened on a "win-win basis."

Erdoğan said Ankara could make rapid progress toward full EU membership if the bloc recognizes the country’s shown determination.

"If Türkiye’s determined stance on this issue receives the recognition it deserves within the bloc, significant progress could be achieved in a very short time," he said.

If Türkiye is assessed by the Copenhagen Criteria, Ankara has its own "Ankara Criteria," which guide its engagement with Europe and world, he added.

“As of now, we feel comfortable and at ease regarding these approaches in Türkiye. We have always maintained that the Copenhagen Criteria do not represent a negative process for us.

"Through the Ankara Criteria, we open ourselves to Europe and the world. Türkiye is not an ordinary European or Asian country, it is a democracy that effectively implements this process across Europe, Asia, and globally, and there is no issue on this matter," he further said.

Expressing his happiness hosting Merz and his delegation in Türkiye, Erdoğan said that the meeting had addressed bilateral ties and global issues on a common ground as "two close NATO allies."

Considering the developments in our region and the world, I believe the strategic importance of Türkiye–EU relations will become better understood," he further added.

Stating that today marks the 64th anniversary of the Labor Agreement signed by Türkiye and Germany, Erdoğan said that those who went to Germany 64 years ago significantly contributed to Germany's development in every field, and noted that their population today has grown to 3.5 million.

Erdoğan also said he reaffirmed that the Turkish community in Germany is "our shared value and richness."

During the meeting with Merz, Erdoğan said he underlined the importance Türkiye attaches to "combating rising racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Europe."

Meeting also addresses Syria

Noting that the meeting addressed developments in Syria, Erdoğan highlighted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's leadership.

Syria has made significant progress toward lasting peace, stability, and economic development over the past 11 months, he added.

“Preserving the country’s territorial integrity and unity, and ensuring the welfare and well-being of all Syrian citizens, remains our primary priority. We attach great importance to the implementation of the March 10 agreement and are closely monitoring the messages sent in this regard. We are aware of Germany’s commitment to work in coordination with us on Syria," he further said.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces — dominated by the terrorist group YPG/PKK — into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs.

Erdoğan added that he believes this process will accelerate further as sanctions are lifted.

Stating that he also shared Türkiye’s counterterrorism expectations with German Chancellor Merz, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of joint efforts against terrorist organizations that pose serious threats to public security.

Noting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and diplomatic efforts to end it, Erdoğan said that Türkiye has regarded continued diplomatic efforts as important for fair and lasting resolution of the conflict.

We have once again confirmed today that the strong foundations and multi-layered network of Turkish-German cooperation are indispensable for the security of Europe and our neighboring regions. With this understanding, we will continue to work in close cooperation with Germany in the period ahead," he added.

Trade ties with Germany

Describing the economic relations between Türkiye and Germany as "outstanding," Erdoğan said that the ties continue on "a positive trajectory."

Berlin is Ankara's largest trading partner in Europe, he also said, adding that Türkiye aims to expand the trade volume, which has reached $50 billion, to $60 billion in the near term.