Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in 'real political process'

Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in 'real political process'

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in real political process

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 3 urged Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to engage in a political settlement process to prevent further escalation of the ongoing conflicts in the country.

Erdoğan delivered his message during separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, following a week-long offensive by insurgents in the government-controlled areas.

Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have seized key territories, including the civil war-torn country's second-largest city, Aleppo.

“The Syrian regime must engage in a real political process to prevent the situation from getting worse,” Erdoğan told Sudani, according to a Turkish readout.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to Syria’s unity, stability and territorial integrity, as well as protecting civilian lives and regional stability.

The president conveyed similar messages in his call with Putin later in the day. "Türkiye is making every effort to ensure peace and stability in Syria," he told Putin.

For its part, the Kremlin said Putin called for support in restoring stability and constitutional order across Syria, suggesting Ankara could leverage its influence in the region.

The leaders will continue to be in contact to take steps to defuse the crisis, Moscow said.

Attempts to normalize ties between Türkiye and Syria stalled earlier this year. In a gesture of reconciliation, Erdoğan said in early July he could invite Assad to Türkiye "at any time."

The Syrian leader demanded the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria as a precondition for continued talks brokered by Russia.

Ankara maintains that its presence is necessary until Syria is "fully cleared of terrorists and public order is secured."

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

Iraqi mediation attempts, initiated by Sudani earlier this year, have also failed to bridge differences between Ankara and Damascus.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Dec. 3 that Türkiye, Russia and Iran are in "close contact" over the conflict in Syria.

Zakharova said Russia was "actively working with international partners to ensure the rapid stabilisation of the situation in Syria."

A senior official from the office of Iran's supreme leader was also in Moscow for talks on Dec. 3, the Iranian Embassy said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts

Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts
Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties

Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties
Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict

Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict
Japanese royal couple visits Atatürks mausoleum

Japanese royal couple visits Atatürk's mausoleum
Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO

Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO
Germany says Türkiye has central role in addressing crisis in Syria

Germany says Türkiye has 'central role' in addressing crisis in Syria
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿