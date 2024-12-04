Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in 'real political process'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 3 urged Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to engage in a political settlement process to prevent further escalation of the ongoing conflicts in the country.

Erdoğan delivered his message during separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, following a week-long offensive by insurgents in the government-controlled areas.

Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have seized key territories, including the civil war-torn country's second-largest city, Aleppo.

“The Syrian regime must engage in a real political process to prevent the situation from getting worse,” Erdoğan told Sudani, according to a Turkish readout.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to Syria’s unity, stability and territorial integrity, as well as protecting civilian lives and regional stability.

The president conveyed similar messages in his call with Putin later in the day. "Türkiye is making every effort to ensure peace and stability in Syria," he told Putin.

For its part, the Kremlin said Putin called for support in restoring stability and constitutional order across Syria, suggesting Ankara could leverage its influence in the region.

The leaders will continue to be in contact to take steps to defuse the crisis, Moscow said.

Attempts to normalize ties between Türkiye and Syria stalled earlier this year. In a gesture of reconciliation, Erdoğan said in early July he could invite Assad to Türkiye "at any time."

The Syrian leader demanded the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria as a precondition for continued talks brokered by Russia.

Ankara maintains that its presence is necessary until Syria is "fully cleared of terrorists and public order is secured."

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

Iraqi mediation attempts, initiated by Sudani earlier this year, have also failed to bridge differences between Ankara and Damascus.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Dec. 3 that Türkiye, Russia and Iran are in "close contact" over the conflict in Syria.

Zakharova said Russia was "actively working with international partners to ensure the rapid stabilisation of the situation in Syria."

A senior official from the office of Iran's supreme leader was also in Moscow for talks on Dec. 3, the Iranian Embassy said in a statement.