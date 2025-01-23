Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced a comprehensive judicial reform plan on Jan. 23 aimed at enhancing the independence and efficiency of Türkiye's judicial system.

The new strategy document seeks to "strengthen the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, ensure that trials are completed on time, create a predictable justice system, increase efficiency, trust and satisfaction and enhance deterrence," Erdoğan told an event in Ankara.

Erdoğan pledged the plan's focus on the right to a fair trial.

"We are implementing new victim-focused policies," he said. "We will build effective justice with the new strategy document based on the rule of law."

Key elements of the reform include increasing the number of courts and converting some single-judge courts into panels and aiming to conclude appeals and cassation reviews within six months.

Ensuring hearings are not postponed for more than two months, prioritizing cases where a reversal decision has been made and

mandating electronic notifications to enhance judicial processes are also among the objectives.

The president also announced plans to raise the success ranking required for law school admissions and to introduce the position of notary assistant.

In terms of criminal law, Erdoğan promised to adjust crime sanctions to better protect rights and freedoms, introducing alternative sanctions to those that restrict liberty.

He highlighted intentions to increase penalties for traffic violations, shooting at public events like weddings and crimes related to physical integrity, freedom and environmental protection.

Additionally, Erdoğan linked the judicial reforms to his broader legislative agenda, mentioning the acceleration of his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

Erdoğan and his government have long criticized the existing constitution for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

The call for a new text faces hurdles as the party lacks the necessary parliamentary majority to advance the proposal. It would need support from more than 30 opposition MPs to bring the process to a referendum.

He also reiterated his commitment to family law, with planned reforms in family court procedures, divorce and alimony.

"This land, which we have kneaded with justice and law for a thousand years, is the closest witness to our high sense of justice that we have cultivated with goodness and virtue from east to west," Erdoğan said.

"It is above all considerations for us that the reputation of the judiciary should not be harmed."

