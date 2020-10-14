Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

  • October 14 2020 13:17:00

Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

ANKARA
Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting the Fatih drilling ship, which discovered the first 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, to witness the works and reveal the size of the gas reserve found off the Black Sea on Oct. 17.

“I will visit our drilling ship Fatih on Saturday for witnessing the works in person and announcing the size of the new reserve,” Erdoğan told his lawmakers at a parliamentary group meeting on Oct. 14.

The discovery of the natural gas reserves in the Sakarya Gas Field has raised the expectations for the presence of similar gas reserves.

“Our people were rejoiced by the news about the Fatih drilling ship’s 320 billion cubic meters of gas reserve discovery. New good news is coming from the continued drilling activities of this ship,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan informed that along with the Fatih drilling ship, Turkey did also dispatch Kanuni drilling ship to the Black Sea with hopes that it will also give good news about the reserves.

Turkey hopes to carry the natural gas to the consumers by 2023 after the completion of necessary infrastructure works, including a pipeline. It says that the amount of the gas discovered in the Sakarya Gas Field would meet Turkey’s natural gas demand for about six to seven years, underling that the area contains potential reserves.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  2. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  3. Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

    Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

  4. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  5. ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul

    ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP
Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

Top court member’s tweet stirs debate
Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations
Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker

Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker
Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh

Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh
EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister

EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister
WORLD Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year prison sentences on Oct. 14 as a trial seen as one of the most important in the country's modern political history neared its conclusion.
ECONOMY Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 