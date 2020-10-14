Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting the Fatih drilling ship, which discovered the first 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, to witness the works and reveal the size of the gas reserve found off the Black Sea on Oct. 17.

“I will visit our drilling ship Fatih on Saturday for witnessing the works in person and announcing the size of the new reserve,” Erdoğan told his lawmakers at a parliamentary group meeting on Oct. 14.

The discovery of the natural gas reserves in the Sakarya Gas Field has raised the expectations for the presence of similar gas reserves.

“Our people were rejoiced by the news about the Fatih drilling ship’s 320 billion cubic meters of gas reserve discovery. New good news is coming from the continued drilling activities of this ship,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan informed that along with the Fatih drilling ship, Turkey did also dispatch Kanuni drilling ship to the Black Sea with hopes that it will also give good news about the reserves.

Turkey hopes to carry the natural gas to the consumers by 2023 after the completion of necessary infrastructure works, including a pipeline. It says that the amount of the gas discovered in the Sakarya Gas Field would meet Turkey’s natural gas demand for about six to seven years, underling that the area contains potential reserves.