Erdoğan seeks support for peace efforts in Syria

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday stressed the importance of efforts for peace in neighboring Syria, urging all peace advocates to support this pivotal call.

"We want peace in Syria, and we expect everyone who stands for peace to support this historic call," Erdoğan told journalists during his return flight from a NATO leaders' summit in Washington, DC, this week.

On Türkiye’s peace efforts in Syria, Erdoğan said: “U.S. and Iran should welcome these positive developments and support the process to end immense suffering.”

“A fair peace in Syria would benefit Türkiye (among neighboring countries) the most,” Erdoğan said, adding: “The most important step in this process is to start a new era with Syria.”

He emphasized that a just peace in Syria, respecting its territorial integrity, is in Türkiye's best interest.

Erdoğan expressed optimism for future concrete steps, citing positive progress thus far.

On a potential meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, something he has hinted at in recent days, Erdoğan said: “Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is working with his Syrian counterpart to lay out a roadmap, and we will take steps accordingly.”

"We have been striving for years to extinguish the fire in our neighbor, Syria," said Erdoğan, referring to the over decade-long Syrian civil war, which sent millions of migrants into Türkiye and created a power vacuum near the Turkish border that terrorist groups tried to exploit.

“Our main expectation is that no one will be disturbed by the process in which Syria builds a new future as a united and whole country.”

He added: “Terrorist groups will do everything they can to poison the peace process in Syria. They will plot provocations and set traps. We are aware of all these plans and are prepared.”

Erdoğan last week signaled a new diplomatic peace initiative with Damascus, suggesting a potential invitation to Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

Türkiye’s fight against terror

Erdoğan also accused NATO and Western countries of not supporting Türkiye's fight against terrorism.

"We have consistently communicated this discomfort to the West as a NATO member." Erdoğan stated that terrorism has garnered some level of support in Western countries, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being particularly affected.

"We have often been left alone in protecting our country's, thus NATO’s, borders from terrorism and eliminating threats," he noted.

"Moreover, assistance and support were provided to terrorists threatening NATO's borders, which only strengthened their threats," according to the Turkish leader.

Touching on relations with Iraq, Erdoğan said that following their visit to Iraq, they observed significant steps taken by the Iraqi administration in combating the PKK terror group.

“The Iraqi National Security Council has prohibited the PKK activities in Iraq. This has been reflected in actions on the ground, and cooperation between Turkish security forces and the Erbil administration has been satisfying,” said Erdoğan.

Türkiye also has good relations with the Iraqi Defense Ministry and intelligence organizations, said Erdoğan, adding that the Iraqi Interior Ministry officially declared that the PKK is responsible for the arson and fires, with the Erbil administration confirming these statements.

“These developments in the fight against the PKK are unprecedented and promising, though not entirely sufficient,” said Erdoğan.

“Our stance towards the administration in Sulaymaniyah, (northern) Iraq will not change, including the airspace embargo, as long as it does not distance itself from the terrorist PKK,” Erdoğan noted.

“Türkiye has conveyed to them that taking certain steps in Sulaymaniyah would prompt Türkiye to reconsider its position. The ball is now in their court,” he said.

Türkiye in recent months has complained of cooperation between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, and the terrorist group PKK.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The Turkish president expressed hope for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which he fully supports, saying, "Türkiye has discussed peace with (Armenian Premier Nikol) Pashinyan, and signals from the region are promising."

“The decision to open the Türkiye-Armenia border could be reconsidered if peace progresses,” he said.

Erdoğan believes that a land route through the Zangezur corridor connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave would benefit everyone, particularly Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iran.

The Zangezur region was originally part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of a direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Following its 44-day war with Armenia in fall 2020, Azerbaijan has focused on infrastructure including motorways and a 43-kilometer (26.7-mile) railway through the corridor.

Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan stated that he is in contact with Russia and Ukraine regarding mediation efforts between the two countries. "In doing so, we aim to be as fair as possible," he said.

"We have taken a fair step in the Black Sea grain corridor. We have met the demands of both Russia and Ukraine," Erdoğan said.

"We are holding discussions with both Russia and Ukraine to reopen the grain corridor. However, we have not yet reached a result. I hope that we can resume operating this corridor," Erdoğan added.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediatory role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end fighting through negotiations.

U.S., French elections

Regarding the pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to resign, the Turkish president stated that the American media is speculating about potential replacements and that "the fact is, Biden has already said he's not stepping down."

About the French election, Erdoğan said President Macron will decide who forms the government.

"The coalition forces in parliament will do the necessary work, but the final decision rests with Macron. Those on the right side of history should recognize Palestine as a state, as justice and fairness demand this. The momentum for recognizing Palestine has already begun in Europe, with countries like Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia taking significant steps," Erdoğan said.

He also emphasized that France recognizing Palestine would contribute to global peace and stability, adding that all countries that haven’t recognized Palestine yet should do so without delay. Regional and global peace depends on a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, he added.

Ties with NATO allies

Erdoğan criticized Germany's restrictions on defense industry sales, arguing that such restrictions harm the NATO alliance.

He also objected to German customs holding up the delivery of turbines for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, now under construction in southern Türkiye.

"We need to overcome issues related to the lack of fulfillment of our Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft request, the turbines, as well as the procurement of some machines used in our frigates," said Erdoğan.

On the process of F-16 procurement from U.S., Erdoğan said that government ministers and institutions are closely monitoring the process to get swift results.

Erdoğan said that priority is to fulfill Türkiye's F-16 request, despite various subordinate issues, stressing the wish to not focus on financial aspects.

He also announced a potential visit to China after the UN General Assembly this fall, voicing hope that President Xi Jinping next year will pay Türkiye a return visit.

*Erdoğan also added that he does not see the risk of World War III as high and hopes to avoid such outcomes.

Emphasizing peace over conflict, he advocated for actions that promote stability and cooperation.

“All countries should work towards building a climate of peace rather than tension,” he said.