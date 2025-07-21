Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced strong opposition to the fragmentation of Syria following deadly clashes in the country’s southern region.

"We are determined; we will not leave [President] Ahmad al-Sharaa alone in Syria. We do not want Syria to be fragmented," Erdoğan told reporters on July 21 aboard his flight from a visit to Turkish Cyprus.

He said Syria’s recovery would positively affect its relationship with Türkiye.

"We see that the voluntary repatriation of Syrians in our country has begun... We will provide all kinds of support to accelerate it," he said.

His comments came after clashes between Druze militiamen and Bedouin fighters in the southern province of Sweida killed hundreds and threatened to unravel Syria’s already fragile postwar transition. A ceasefire announced on July 19 halted a week of sectarian bloodshed.

Erdoğan said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in constant contact with U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the conflict’s fallout. National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also remain in coordination with their counterparts, he added.

Despite the ceasefire and renewed diplomatic dialogue, Erdoğan criticized Israel, accusing it of fueling instability in the region.

"It is necessary to clearly explain to the world the destabilizing project of Israel," Erdoğan said. "The fundamental problem is the conflict between the parties. But an even bigger problem is Israel's attempt to occupy the region using this conflict as a pretext."