Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voiced strong opposition to the fragmentation of Syria following deadly clashes in the country’s southern region.

"We are determined; we will not leave [President] Ahmad al-Sharaa alone in Syria. We do not want Syria to be fragmented," Erdoğan told reporters on July 21 aboard his flight from a visit to Turkish Cyprus.

He said Syria’s recovery would positively affect its relationship with Türkiye.

"We see that the voluntary repatriation of Syrians in our country has begun... We will provide all kinds of support to accelerate it," he said.

His comments came after clashes between Druze militiamen and Bedouin fighters in the southern province of Sweida killed hundreds and threatened to unravel Syria’s already fragile postwar transition. A ceasefire announced on July 19 halted a week of sectarian bloodshed.

Erdoğan said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in constant contact with U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the conflict’s fallout. National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also remain in coordination with their counterparts, he added.

Despite the ceasefire and renewed diplomatic dialogue, Erdoğan criticized Israel, accusing it of fueling instability in the region.

"It is necessary to clearly explain to the world the destabilizing project of Israel," Erdoğan said. "The fundamental problem is the conflict between the parties. But an even bigger problem is Israel's attempt to occupy the region using this conflict as a pretext."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region
Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiyes backing: US envoy

Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiye's backing: US envoy
Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks
Türkiye says Israeli aggression ‘directly undermines Syrias rebuilding efforts

Türkiye says Israeli aggression ‘directly undermines Syria's rebuilding efforts'
Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿