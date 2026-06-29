Erdoğan, Merz discuss NATO summit, Ukraine war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss Türkiye-Germany relations and regional and global issues, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate has said.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Germany aim to further develop bilateral ties and that it was important to continue taking mutual steps toward that goal.

Erdoğan also discussed the NATO leaders’ summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

He said Türkiye expects the summit to demonstrate strong will for Europe to strengthen its defense within NATO and for the transatlantic bond to be preserved.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was continuing its efforts to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a lasting peace.

Ankara is working to restart negotiations and revive the diplomatic process, he added.