Erdoğan meets senior Libyan officials in Ankara

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 3 received senior Libyan officials in the capital Ankara, Türkiye's presidency has said.

Erdoğan received Deputy Head of the Presidential Council of Libya Abdullah Al-Lafi and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Libya Aguila Saleh at the Presidential Complex.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Şentop was also present at the meeting.