President Erdoğan, Saudi leaders meet 'to develop ties in all fields'

RIYADH

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on April 28 to "develop" relations in his first visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drove a wedge between the countries.

Saudi state news agency SPA published images of the Turkish leader shaking hands Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler who U.S. intelligence officials determined approved the plot against Khashoggi - something Riyadh denies.

The pair "reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields," SPA reported.

Pictures published by Turkish state media also showed a separate sit-down with King Salman, the crown prince’s father.

Prior to flying from Istanbul to Saudi’s second city Jeddah, where some roads were lined with Turkish and Saudi flags, Erdoğan said he hoped "to launch a new era" in bilateral ties.

"We believe enhancing cooperation in areas including defense and finance is in our mutual interest," Erdoğan said.

The visit comes after Turkey dropped a trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Khashoggi and for the case to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He had gone into the consulate for an appointment to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

Tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia escalated sharply after Saudi agents killed Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler. Erdoğan said the killing was ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Prince Mohammed has denied ordering the killing but said he bore ultimate responsibility as the kingdom’s de facto leader.

The bilateral relations were already tense since a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations, including the UAE, lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

Over the past year, Ankara has embarked on a diplomatic push to reset relations with countries such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia after years of antagonism following the 2011 Arab Spring. Turkey’s support for popular movements linked to the Muslim Brotherhood initially spurred the break with Arab regimes.





