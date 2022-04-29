President Erdoğan, Saudi leaders meet 'to develop ties in all fields'

  • April 29 2022 09:05:00

President Erdoğan, Saudi leaders meet 'to develop ties in all fields'

RIYADH
President Erdoğan, Saudi leaders meet to develop ties in all fields

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on April 28 to "develop" relations in his first visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drove a wedge between the countries. 

Saudi state news agency SPA published images of the Turkish leader shaking hands Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler who U.S. intelligence officials determined approved the plot against Khashoggi - something Riyadh denies.

The pair "reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields," SPA reported.

Pictures published by Turkish state media also showed a separate sit-down with King Salman, the crown prince’s father.

Prior to flying from Istanbul to Saudi’s second city Jeddah, where some roads were lined with Turkish and Saudi flags, Erdoğan said he hoped "to launch a new era" in bilateral ties.

"We believe enhancing cooperation in areas including defense and finance is in our mutual interest," Erdoğan said.

The visit comes after Turkey dropped a trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Khashoggi and for the case to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He had gone into the consulate for an appointment to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

Tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia escalated sharply after Saudi agents killed Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler. Erdoğan said the killing was ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Prince Mohammed has denied ordering the killing but said he bore ultimate responsibility as the kingdom’s de facto leader.

The bilateral relations were already tense since a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab nations, including the UAE, lasted from mid-2017 to early last year. Doha is one of Ankara’s closest allies.

Over the past year, Ankara has embarked on a diplomatic push to reset relations with countries such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia after years of antagonism following the 2011 Arab Spring. Turkey’s support for popular movements linked to the Muslim Brotherhood initially spurred the break with Arab regimes.



Erdogan, prince salman, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud,

WORLD Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

    Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

  3. Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

    Electricity restored in Kılıçdaroğlu’s flat after a week of darkness

  4. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

  5. Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar

    Turkey determined to end terrorist organization: Akar
Recommended
Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks

UN chief calls Erdoğan to give update about Putin talks
Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar

Turkey still hopeful of truce between Russia, Ukraine despite difficulties: Akar 
Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan

Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan
Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister

Black Sea should be away from competition: Defense minister
Erdoğan meets Guterres for talks on Ukrainian war

Erdoğan meets Guterres for talks on Ukrainian war
WORLD Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
ECONOMY UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will be lower than expected at 1.8 percent this year due to the war in Ukraine, a UN body has said. 

SPORTS Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College basketball team weathered another valiant fightback from Unahotels Reggio Emilia to claim the FIBA Europe Cup title with a 90-74 second leg victory on the night of April 27.