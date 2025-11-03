Erdoğan: Israel still occupying despite ceasefire

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel on Nov. 3 of violating the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, saying the country is “continuing its occupation without pause."

"It seems that Hamas is quite determined to adhere to the agreement. However, we all know that Israel's record on this issue is very poor,” he told delegates from the Organization of Islamic States (OIC) gathered in Istanbul.

The ceasefire, brokered by Washington and implemented on Oct. 10, includes a 20-point plan to form an international stabilization force composed of Arab and other partners working with Egypt and Jordan to secure Gaza’s borders and uphold the truce.

Several nations have expressed willingness to participate but have insisted on a U.N. Security Council mandate before deploying troops.

"We are faced with an administration that has slaughtered over 200 innocent people since the ceasefire deal, hiding behind various excuses, and has continued its occupation and attacks in the West Bank without pause,” Erdoğan said.

“It is a fact that these attacks, which target not only civilians but also the path to peace, will never hinder the search for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.”

The president urged the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and accelerate reconstruction. “The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this,” he warned.

Erdoğan called the situation in Gaza "one of the most brutal, barbaric genocides of the last century."

"The wounds inflicted in the hearts of the people of Gaza by the indifference of international organizations will perhaps never fully heal," he said. “This brutality and genocide will never be forgotten."

Türkiye suspended trade with Israel earlier this year in protest at ongoing strikes and aid blockages, and has called on other governments to adopt similar measures. Last year, it joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Ankara has also appointed senior diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to oversee aid deliveries and liaise with counterparts in Gaza.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says more than 100,000 tons of aid have been delivered since the outbreak of the war. Sixteen cargo ships and 14 aircraft have shipped food, water, tents, blankets, hygiene kits and 247 tons of medical supplies.

The Turkish Red Crescent and dozens of NGOs have been running mobile kitchens, handing out hot meals and shelter materials to displaced civilians. Türkiye has also evacuated more than 430 wounded or sick Gazans and their companions for treatment since late 2023 and has deployed field hospitals, ambulances and medicines to the region.