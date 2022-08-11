Erdoğan hails strategic partnership with Slovenia

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 10 hailed the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Slovenia which was established in 2011.

Erdoğan and President Borut Pahor of Slovenia held a joint press conference following their tête-à-tête and the meeting between the delegations at the Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan said: “The friendly relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Slovenia significantly contribute to the regional peace and stability. I believe that our solidarity developing on the basis of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership will grow much stronger in the period ahead in every area, including Türkiye’s accession process to the European Union.”

Stating that the Türkiye-Slovenia relations were discussed in detail during today’s talks, President Erdoğan said: “We expressed our pleasure over the enhancement of our cooperation in every field, economy, trade, industry, science, technology and transportation in particular. The Strategic Partnership Agreement, which we had signed back in the day as the then two Prime Ministers, has served as a multiplier effect in our relations. Our bilateral trade volume reached some 2.3 billion dollars last year. We aim to further increase this number, which has yet to reflect our true potential.”

