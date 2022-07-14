Erdoğan discusses ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia

  July 14 2022

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia exchanged a phone conversation late July 13, the presidential communication office has announced.

“President Erdoğan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings. Bilateral relations and regional issues were also discussed during the call,” read the brief statement by the Communication Directorate.

Erdoğan had a similar phone call on July 11 with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have recently normalized their relations through a set of visits by Erdoğan to Saudi Arabia and bin Salman to Ankara.

The two countries have underlined their intention to upgrade their relations in every field, particularly on economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism and the defense industry.

