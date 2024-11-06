Erdoğan calls on Turkic world to lend more support to Turkish Cyprus

BISHKEK
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his call on the Turkic states to give more support to the Turkish Cypriots, hailing the presence of Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar as a guest of honor and observer at the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Kyrgyzstan.

“I am happy to see Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar in Bishkek summit after the Shusha summit. Important responsibility falls on the shoulders of the Turkic world in finding a fair and lasting solution to the Cyprus question on the basis of the realities of the island,” Erdoğan said in his address at the summit on Nov. 6.

The leaders of the full members of the OTS; Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as observer states Turkmenistan and Turkish Cyprus attended the summit with the theme of “Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All.”

The Turkic world will reinforce its unity and solidarity as it lends more support to the Turkish Cypriots and shows solidarity with them in pursuing their rightful cause, Erdoğan stated.

“The presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a guest of honor and an observer in today’s summit of our organization reflects the Turkic world’s solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots. We are expecting them to join us as a full member at the earliest,” he said. He also expressed his wish to see Turkmenistan as a full member as well.

On the continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians, Erdoğan criticized the international community for not doing enough to stop the genocide at the hands of the Israeli security forces. The U.N. Security Council, whose mission is to protect international peace and security cannot even make decisions and the Netanyahu government is continuing to push Palestinians out of their lands and change the status of the al-Aqsa Mosque, he said.

Erdoğan explained that Türkiye is doing its best to stop Israeli massacres and start a process for a two-state solution on the basis of 1967 borders, stressing “I am of the opinion that the Turkic world should also demonstrate a decisive stance.”

Century of Turkic world

In his address, Erdoğan also praised the achievements of the OTS in recent years.

“I wholeheartedly believe that the decisions we will take here today to achieve the targets we have set with the Turkic World Vision 2040 will once again prove to the whole world the advanced level the unity of ideals among us has reached,” said the president.

“We will continue to work with all our strength to make the upcoming period the Century of the Turkic World.”

Israeli parliament early Nov. 7 passed a law that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations.
Türk Telekom posted a net income of 1.1 billion Turkish Liras in the third quarter with consolidated revenues rising 15.9 percent year-on-year to 40.35 billion liras.
Galatasaray hosts Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 7 in the Europa League, hoping to end its opponent’s winning streak.
