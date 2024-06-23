Energy Minister proposes establishing ‘mega grid’

Energy Minister proposes establishing ‘mega grid’

ANKARA
Energy Minister proposes establishing ‘mega grid’

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has urged member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to work together to establish a “mega grid.”

Bayraktar, who addressed the gathering of SCO energy ministers via videoconference, suggested that SCO member states could join forces for this project.

Türkiye is already working to increase the interconnection capacities of the region with its neighbors Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Bulgaria and Greece, said Bayraktar.

“I propose to establish a technical working group under the umbrella of SCO to work on this mega-grid. Our goal should be to create regionally unified markets which efficiently use resources across regions and efficiently transmit electricity between countries,” the minister added.

If the member countries approve, Türkiye would like to host the first technical meeting of this working group next fall or in the spring of 2025, according to Bayraktar.

All SCO countries can work together to build a well-integrated mega-grid as well as a comprehensive electric vehicle charging network, Bayraktar said,

“A larger potential and synergies for joint infrastructure projects can be created if intergovernmental cooperation is expanded,” he added.

The minister also said that SCO member countries, including Turkey, have invested in energy conversion technologies and that here is a great potential to further develop this sector through international cooperation and appeal to more markets globally.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

    Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

  2. Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

    Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

  3. Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

    Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

  4. Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

    Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

  5. Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic

    Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic
Recommended
Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

Demand expected to shift to used cars after July
Crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

Crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack
Central Bank set to meet for rate decision this week

Central Bank set to meet for rate decision this week
Antalya welcomes 4 million visitors during Eid holiday

Antalya welcomes 4 million visitors during Eid holiday
Barcelona aims to become Airbnb-free zone by 2029

Barcelona aims to become Airbnb-free zone by 2029
WORLD Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.
ECONOMY Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye has recorded the highest annual increase in rent among European Union members and EU candidate countries, according to data from Eurostat.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿