Energy Minister Bayraktar plans to visit Syria

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is closely following the developments in Syria, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that he may travel to the war-torn country.

Türkiye already sent an energy delegation for talks on medium and long-term planning and another delegation was dispatched another delegation this week, Bayraktar said in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Bayraktar said he is also considering a paying a visit to Syria after “who our interlocutors would be would become clear.”

“We have been exporting electricity and fuel oil to Syria since 2017. There are local companies there. They buy from us and distribute. We will be looking for how we can take this further south,” he said.

“We are working on business models. We are talking about a process where the private sector is involved,” Bayraktar added.

He noted that there is no electricity in Aleppo, where Türkiye had set up transmission lines.

“We can help Aleppo [reinstall power] in the next six months. The natural gas needed for electricity in Aleppo can be supplied,” Bayraktar said.

The minister also called for lifting sanctions on Syria, noting that according to the U.N. some $500 billion should be invested in Syria’s infrastructure.