Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

ISTANBUL
Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

“This agreement aims to integrate Türkiye’s expertise in construction and real estate development into large-scale projects aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives,” Emlak Konut said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Saudi Municipal and Housing Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail attended the signing ceremony.

Within the scope of this agreement, Emlak Konut will assume a leading role in housing projects in Saudi Arabia and support the integration of Turkish contractors into the Saudi market, it added.

Furthermore, Emlak Konut aims to establish a subsidiary company in Saudi Arabia in the coming period, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia is one of the lucrative markets for Turkish construction companies.

Last year, Turkish contractors undertook $2.94 billion worth of projects in the kingdom, corresponding to a 10.4 percent share of total projects awarded to Turkish companies abroad.

From 1972 to the end of November 2024, the value of projects Turkish contractors assumed in Saudi Arabia reached $28.98 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

    Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

  2. South Korean president declares martial law

    South Korean president declares martial law

  3. Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

    Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

  4. Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

    Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

  5. CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

    CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
Recommended
Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November
Türkiyes annual inflation eases to 47.1 percent in November

Türkiye's annual inflation eases to 47.1 percent in November
Turkish steel industry aims for 70 pct capacity use next year

Turkish steel industry aims for 70 pct capacity use next year
Defense exports already hit a record $5.8 billion this year

Defense exports already hit a record $5.8 billion this year
Luxury housing booms in Kabul amid peace in Afghanistan

Luxury housing booms in Kabul amid peace in Afghanistan
US unveils fresh export curbs targeting Chinas chip sector

US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector
WORLD South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

ECONOMY Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿