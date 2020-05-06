Elon Musk names new baby 'X A-12'

  May 06 2020

LONDON-Reuters
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes, who announced on May 5 the birth of their first child together, plan to join a growing number of families opting for a gender-neutral parenting style.

The approach has become increasingly popular as more parents reject gender stereotypes - such as dressing girls in pink and boys in blue, instead allowing children to make such choices for themselves.

"I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life," Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told fans in a YouTube live stream in February while discussing her pregnancy.

At the time, she declined to reveal the sex of the baby, but 48-year-old Musk said on Twitter that they had had a boy.

Posting two pictures of the newborn, who they have named X A-12, Musk said mother and baby were "all good".

Other famous parents who have spoken about their plans to raise their children in a gender-neutral environment include singer Paloma Faith and Marvel actress Zoe Saldana.

The trend has prompted toy and clothing brands to come up with new genderless products.

Barbie maker Mattel launched gender-neutral dolls last year and apparel brands such as Zara and smaller fashion line Gypsy Sport have started producing genderless clothing collections.

