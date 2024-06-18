Elite dog unit receives advanced training for disaster response

FEVZİ KIZILKOYUN – ANKARA
An Ankara-based nongovernmental organization is currently training 14 dogs for active deployment in search and rescue operations, particularly during natural disasters, most notably earthquakes.

Following the devastating 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the western province of İzmir in 2020 that killed 117 people, the Association for Social Development and Aid Mobilization (SGDD-ASAM) established an in-house search and rescue team.

Central to this team are Belgian Malinois, a dog breed renowned for their live human search capabilities.

Currently, the association's efforts extend beyond its immediate operations to training dogs for various other entities, including municipalities, fire departments and smaller organizations.

The trainers also adopt purebred puppies to ensure that future generations of dogs are well-equipped for these critical roles.

During last year’s devastating earthquakes in the country’s south, dogs rescued 30 individuals alive, although one of the dogs, Vira, sustained injuries during the operations.

The International Canine Federation has lauded the team, awarding them the top honor in "obedience and live human search."

Hakan Özden, a 42-year-old trainer who previously worked as a chef in numerous restaurants, made an abrupt career change six years ago to become a dog trainer. He emphasizes that genuine affection for the dogs is paramount for success in this field, adding that that the most critical attribute of a search and rescue dog is its olfactory prowess.

"In the dogs we train, the sense of smell is of utmost importance. Our selection process for puppies begins five days after they are born, even before their eyes open. We place the mother a meter away and release the puppies,” Özden explained.

“Since their eyes are closed, they navigate by smell. We mark the first puppy that manages to reach the mother and then make our selection based on their character.”

He noted that the training for selected dogs begins when they are 2 to 3 months old and continues for approximately a year.

"By the age of two, the dogs are ready for fieldwork. They receive specialized training in various fields such as bomb detection, narcotics and search and rescue."

İbrahim Gök, a former photojournalist who left his career to train dogs, highlighted the necessity for increased support and focus on the training of these dogs in Türkiye, a country traversed by numerous fault lines.

"There are substantial gaps in our country regarding training facilities for dogs. Given that we are an earthquake-prone nation, we need to establish proper training grounds. We lack the necessary debris fields for comprehensive training. We need to train the dogs under conditions that mimic actual disaster sites," he remarked.

Kazım Ünal, who has spent nearly two decades training explosive and narcotic detection dogs for law enforcement, pointed out the superior accuracy of dogs compared to technological devices in search operations.

