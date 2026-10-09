East Asian tourists fuel autumn tourism boom in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Visitors see Cappadocia from hot air balloons, while others photograph the balloons and valleys or explore the region on ATV and horseback tours. (AA Photo)

Cappadocia is seeing a major autumn tourism boom, with visitors from across East Asia, particularly China, flocking to the UNESCO World Heritage site to explore its iconic fairy chimneys, dramatic rock formations and rich cultural heritage.



A popular destination year-round, the region has welcomed a surge of Chinese tourists traveling over the Oct. 1–7 “Golden Week” public holiday — which marks the founding of the People’s Republic of China — alongside visitors from other East Asian nations.



While some visitors admire Cappadocia’s natural, historical, and cultural sights from hot air balloons, others photograph the balloons from scenic viewpoints and valleys or explore the region via ATV and horseback tours.



East Asian travelers are also keeping local hotels, museums and underground cities busy, starting their activities before dawn and continuing well into the evening.



Indonesian tourist Eda Dewi, who joined a balloon tour, said it was her first visit to Cappadocia and that she was impressed by the region.



“Cappadocia is a wonderful tourism destination. The scenery created by the balloons is even more beautiful,” Dewi told state-run Anadolu Agency.



Chloe Lim, a visitor from Singapore, said she was having a wonderful time making memories with her friends and was thrilled to go on a hot-air balloon tour.



Chinese tourist Fang Mei Son shared that she had been eager to visit Cappadocia for years and expressed her deep love for Türkiye.



Balloon pilot Tolga Eke said Far Eastern tourists had boosted tourism activity in the region in recent weeks.



“Far Eastern visitors have always been interested in Cappadocia. However, their numbers are increasing every day. They prefer these tours because watching the fairy chimneys from the sky is fascinating,” he said.



Mehmet Dinler, who owns a group of hospitality and balloon tour companies in the region, noted that hot-air balloon rides have evolved into one of Turkish tourism’s signature experiences.



He said accommodation facilities and balloon tours had recorded occupancy rates close to 100 percent during the first week of October.



“We are very lucky to live in a destination where tourism is possible 12 months a year. October is one of Cappadocia’s golden months. During this peak period, we also received strong additional demand from China because of the ‘Golden Week’ celebrated in China from Oct. 1 to 7,” Dinler said.



“The occupancy rate at our hotels was close to 100 percent during the first week of October. This was also reflected in balloon tours. A guest who takes a balloon tour one day rushes to the sunrise viewing points the next day to watch this fairy-tale landscape,” he added.



Dinler said Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong were among the region’s key tourism markets, particularly during the winter season.



He said he expected the Chinese market to maintain its momentum during the winter as flight frequencies between China and Türkiye increase.



Dinler added that the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s global promotional campaigns have contributed significantly to the region’s tourism success.