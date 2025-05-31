Earthquake-damaged Şanlıurfa museum set to reopen within a year

ŞANLIURFA

The Şanlıurfa Liberation Museum, which was damaged in the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, is expected to reopen to visitors within a year following ongoing restoration and reinforcement efforts.

The museum is housed in the Mahmut Nedim Efendi Mansion, a historical building constructed in 1903 in a traditional architectural style.

It was used as a military headquarters by the French forces following the British occupation of the city during the early 20th century.

After a fierce local resistance, Şanlıurfa was liberated from French control on April 11, 1920. The mansion later became a symbol of the city's role in Türkiye’s War of Independence.

Sixteen years ago, Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office converted the restored mansion into the Liberation Museum to commemorate this historical struggle.

After sustaining damage from the twin quakes, it is currently undergoing structural reinforcement and interior renovation, with plans to reopen in approximately one year.

Şanlıurfa Governor Hasan Şıldak noted that the museum holds significant symbolic value as it reflects the city’s heroic role in the national resistance.

“Due to the earthquake, the building was rendered out of service, but we are now conducting comprehensive strengthening and restoration work. We aim to reopen it soon with improved displays and interior design that reflect a modern museum approach.”

The renewed museum will also adopt an ethnographic concept to address a long-standing gap in the city’s cultural offerings, Şıldak noted.