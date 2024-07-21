E-commerce volume expected to double this year

E-commerce volume expected to double this year

ISTANBUL
E-commerce volume expected to double this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce volume is expected to reach somewhere between 3.2 trillion Turkish Liras to 3.6 trillion liras this year, rising from 1.8 trillion liras in 2023, according to Seyhun Özkara from E-Commerce Assembly at the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The e-commerce volume rose 32 percent in June alone, according to Özkara.

The rate of growth of e-commerce remained above the inflation rate in the first five months of 2024, he said.

Many companies saw strong sales in the first quarter with the number of transactions rising around 12 percent, Özkara noted.

“The picture, however, changed in April, May and June, as consumers’ access to loan became limited,” he explained.

However, sales on e-commerce platforms picked up in June due to special occasions, such as the Eid al-Adha holiday, Father’s Day, according to Özkara.

They had forecast a 25 percent growth in sales in June compared with May, he added.

The e-commerce volume in Türkiye recorded a 132 percent increase in 2023 from a year ago. The number of transactions grew 23 percent to around 6 billion.

The average basket size increased 108 percent last year from 2022 to 492 liras, according to a separate report prepared jointly by iyzico and the Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD), titled “Türkiye E-Commerce Ecosystem.”

The share of e-commerce in total retail volume was 18.3 percent, while its share in national income climbed to 6.8 percent in 2023.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seven PKK members neutralized in Syria, Iraq

Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

    Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

  2. UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

    UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

  3. Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

  4. Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

    Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

  5. Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

    Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Recommended
Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea

Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea
Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports

Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports
Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey

Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey
High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT

High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT
20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca

20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca
China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy

China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy
WORLD UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

Political decisions taken this year will determine whether a target to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can be reached, the United Nations said Monday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿