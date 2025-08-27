Discarded fabrics find new life in painter’s hands

GAZİANTEP
In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, 25-year-old painter Ferhat Gümüş gives new life to old carpets and curtains by turning them into canvases for his art, making a living while contributing to recycling.

Gümüş, who has been painting for about 14 years, opened his own studio in the city’s historic Bey neighborhood three years ago. Using oil paints and charcoal, he creates portraits and various works on worn fabrics, transforming discarded household items into art pieces that are later sold.

By reviving these old materials, Gümüş not only supports himself financially but also creates a unique visual feast.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Gümüş said he especially enjoys painting portraits of people with meaningful stories on old curtains and carpets.

“I wanted to bring back to light carpets and curtains that were fading into oblivion. That’s how the idea came. I collect them from people around me, sometimes from my own home. Customers also bring their old carpets and curtains when they want a specific portrait. These items carry many stories. They cannot speak, but I chose to be their voice,” he said, adding that he began his journey at the age of 10.

“It gives me joy to leave a trace, to preserve time and history, and to be able to say ‘I did this today.’”

His works have attracted attention from across Türkiye, with orders coming both to his studio and through social media.

“I receive positive feedback from customers. I try to immortalize the people who hold meaning in their lives within their old curtains and carpets. Painting is the only thing that has ever made me feel like myself. I tried different jobs in various cities and countries, but I only find peace when I paint,” he said.

 

