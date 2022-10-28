Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

LOS ANGELES 
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

James Gunn, the writer-director who made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel and revived “The Suicide Squad,” will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Oct. 25 named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran in a written statement. “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Safran has produced many films for Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, including Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” as well as “Aquaman,” “Shazam” and the horror films in “The Conjuring” universe.

Starting Nov. 1, Gunn and Safran will report directly to David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

For the past four years, Walter Hamada headed what was previously called DC Films but officially departed the studio last week, ahead of the theatrical launch of “ Black Adam.”

Zaslav had promised a “reset” to the studio’s DC operations in an overhaul to implement a more Marvel-like 10-year structure and improve quality, and with that, bring in a more centralized creative executive, akin to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

Unlike Marvel, DC has several different threads operating simultaneously in its films with Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” in addition to the films of Henry Cavill’s Superman, who made an appearance in “Black Adam.”

Hollywood,

ARTS & LIFE Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  2. Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

    Berlin conductor Petrenko worried ‘no one needs us anymore’

  3. Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

    Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

  4. US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

    US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 

  5. Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

    Erdoğan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’
Recommended
A century of Surrealism on show at London Design Museum

A century of Surrealism on show at London Design Museum
Miniature structures have every detail

Miniature structures have every detail
French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74

French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74
Rihanna to make music return with track for ‘Black Panther’

Rihanna to make music return with track for ‘Black Panther’
Athens to open Maria Callas museum in 2023: city

Athens to open Maria Callas museum in 2023: city
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Nearly 35 mln foreign tourists visited Türkiye in January-September

Foreign tourist arrivals in January-September rose by 98 percent from a year ago, while the country’s tourism revenues in the third quarter leaped 27 percent, separate data showed on Oct. 27.
SPORTS Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye to appoint sports attachés to 13 countries: Minister

Türkiye will establish sports consultancy offices in 13 European countries, where attachés will be appointed, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has announced.