Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

  • June 20 2021 10:43:00

Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

ATHENS-Agence France-Presse
Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

French fashion house Dior will unveil its 2022 Cruise collection on Thursday, the first large show with spectators since the start of the Covid pandemic, at the site of the first modern Olympic Games in Athens.    

Cruise collections fall between usual spring/summer and autumn/winter collections - and French houses often visit other countries for the launch.     

Some 500 guests including international stars were to attend the event which "(blends) the power of heritage and contemporary inventiveness," Dior said.    

The peplos, the robe traditionally worn by women in ancient Greece, is a "key inspiration" for the show, the fashion house said.     

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with several Greek ateliers "combining tailoring and embroidery or jacquards and passementerie."    

The show takes place 70 years after an iconic Dior shoot at the Acropolis.    

"We are very proud to be here," Chiuri told AFP.    

"When I arrived in Dior I found the archive and I said, one day it would be great to realise again this trip in Greece. In some ways, it's an anniversary," she said.    

In addition to the Acropolis, Greek officials have permitted Dior photo shoots at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Ancient Agora in Athens, the temple of Poseidon at Sounio and the temple of Zeus at Nemea.  

Chiuri said getting crowds back was a welcome feeling. The last show with spectators, a smaller affair, was in September.    

"We worked a lot with video, film, but it's completely different to have an audience at our fashion show.  It's like a concert," she said.    

Last summer, Dior launched its cruise collection in Piazza del Duomo in Lecce in Italy.

TURKEY Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

    Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

  2. Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

    Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

  4. Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

    Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

  5. Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues

    Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues
Recommended
Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus

Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus
Crowds back at Disneyland Paris

Crowds back at  Disneyland Paris
Turkish designer leads Fashion Board of Royal Ascot

Turkish designer leads Fashion Board of Royal Ascot
Kevin Spacey accuser dismissed from case

Kevin Spacey accuser dismissed from case
Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues

Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues
Turkey is rich for sustainable gastronomy tourism: Culinary expert

Turkey is rich for sustainable gastronomy tourism: Culinary expert
WORLD US marks slavery’s end on new Juneteenth national holiday

US marks slavery’s end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday

With marches, music and speeches, Americans on June 19 celebrated "Juneteenth," the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked anti-racism protests.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Burak Elmas elected as Galatasarays new president

Burak Elmas elected as Galatasaray's new president

Burak Elmas was elected as Galatasaray's new president on June 19.