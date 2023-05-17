Desert heat, sudden rain showers across country

ANKARA 
The temperature is expected to reach more than 30 degrees in some parts of the country, with some occurrence of sudden rain showers, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has announced.

According to the latest assessments, it is predicted that the northwestern parts of our country will be partly to mostly cloudy, and the Marmara region, Central Aegean and Göller region will continue to have showers and thundershowers which started around noon on May 16, while the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and clear.

It was stated that precipitation is expected to be locally strong in the west and south of Marmara and North Aegean. Some dust transportation is also expected in Marmara and Coastal Aegean.

Temperatures are expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees across the country, above seasonal norms in western parts and around seasonal norms elsewhere.

Istanbul is predicted to be slightly cloudy with an average temperature of 29 degrees, while the capital Ankara will be sunny with 27 degrees. Heavy showers are expected in the evening hours of May 17 in Istanbul and Ankara.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 30 degrees in the Marmara region. Yet, sudden thunderstorms have started in the afternoon of May 16 across the western provinces of Tekirdağ, Balıkesir, Yalova and Çanakkale. It was also warned by the officials that the thunderstorms which prevail on May 17 may cause flooding.

Temperatures in the Aegean are expected to rise to a very high 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, also brief but heavy rain showers are expected across Manisa, Uşak, Kütahya and Afyon provinces.

Clear skies are expected in the south, with the winds causing dust transportation. Meanwhile, the southern province of Adana has reached a whopping 35 degrees.

High temperatures are also expected around the Black Sea, while rainfall on May 17 is very heavy in the western parts of the region.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data
