Deputy governor found dead in car

Deputy governor found dead in car

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Deputy governor found dead in car

A memorial service was held for İhsan Ayrancı, the Deputy Governor and Secretary General of the Special Provincial Administration, who passed away on Oct. 8 in Afyonkarahisar.

A deputy governor serving in western Türkiye has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in a hotel parking lot, authorities said on Oct. 8.

İhsan Ayrancı, 46, was discovered in the hotel lot in downtown Afyonkarahisar and received emergency medical treatment, but could not be saved.

A judicial and administrative investigation has been launched into the incident. No further details were immediately available.

Ayrancı was born in the northern city of Amasya’s Suluova district, and graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Political Sciences.

Over his administrative career, he held district governor posts in the Aegean province of Denizli’s Kale district (2014–2016), the Black Sea province of Trabzon’s Çaykara district (2016–2018), the southeastern province of Adıyaman’s Gölbaşı district, and the southern province of Mersin’s Mut district.

He subsequently served as deputy governor in the eastern province of Erzincan from 2018 to 2021, before assuming his final post as deputy governor of Afyonkarahisar on Nov. 2, 2024.

dead, found dead,

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