DenizBank raises $2.3 bln in 2024 syndicated loans

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's DenizBank secured $2.3 billion in financing through three separate syndicated loans in 2024, marking the highest syndicated loan volume in the country's banking sector for the year.

The third syndication loan of the year was finalized with the participation of 54 financial institutions from 23 countries, garnering 139 percent oversubscription, the bank said in a statement.

Following scale-back adjustments, the loan was scaled down to $1 billion, with funds allocated to sustainability-linked performance goals, including financing farmers and green transformation technologies.

The transactions, which underscore the bank’s strong reputation in international markets, secured $4.5 billion in fresh funding for the Turkish economy over the past two years.

The deal, coordinated by Bank of America, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, and Mashreqbank PSC, saw Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, and SMBC Group serve as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) coordinators, with Mizuho Bank serving as facility agent and Bank of America as documentation agent.

Hakan Ateş, the bank’s CEO, highlighted the significance of the transaction, describing it as “more than a financing achievement but also a pivotal step toward Türkiye's transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“This syndicated loan is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” Ates said.

“We take great responsibility in ensuring the continuity of agricultural production, with 14 new lenders among the 54 institutions supporting this facility," he added.

