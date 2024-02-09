DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

ANKARA
DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has announced that Meral Danış Beştaş and Murat Çepni will compete as their municipal mayoral candidates for Istanbul in the upcoming local elections scheduled for March 31.

Beştaş, a long-time lawyer specializing in human rights, was elected as the deputy from the eastern province of Erzurum in the general elections held last May. Çepni, 49, has been actively involved in various political roles since 2010.

Speaking during a press conference on Feb. 9, DEM party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan underlined that the nomination process was carried out in a highly transparent atmosphere.

"We are a strong and experienced political movement that cannot be confined to just two options of winning or losing. We neither offer a challenge nor a conciliatory gesture to anyone. Everything is laid out transparently, beyond the constraints of win or lose options."

The announcement came after Başak Demirtaş, the wife of incarcerated former Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş, declared that she will not be running for mayor of Istanbul.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

    DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

  2. Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

    Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

  3. Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

    Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

  4. Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

    Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

  5. Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

    Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
Recommended
Erdoğan says AKP unmatched in service provision

Erdoğan says AKP 'unmatched' in service provision
Başak Demirtaş opts out of Istanbul mayoral race

Başak Demirtaş opts out of Istanbul mayoral race
CHP leader criticizes govt response to Feb 6 earthquake

CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake
MHP unveils election manifesto focused on municipal productivity

MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'
DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul

DEM Party to nominate own candidate for Istanbul
Kurtulmuş says parliament should address constitutional conflicts

Kurtulmuş says parliament should address 'constitutional conflicts'
WORLD Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿