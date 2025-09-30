Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed

ANKARA
A group of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza are shown moored at the small island of Koufonisi, south of the island of Crete on Sept. 26.

Türkiye's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will contribute to humanitarian aid operations in the Eastern Mediterranean if required.

In a social media post, the ministry noted Türkiye is closely monitoring the safe passage of civilian ships carrying aid, in line with international law and humanitarian principles.

The statement read: "In this context, our ships conducting routine training and activities in the region, along with our search and rescue capabilities, will provide support to humanitarian missions in coordination with relevant institutions and international parties if needed. As always, Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities for protecting humanitarian values and the safety of innocent civilians everywhere and under any circumstances."

Turkish Red Crescent supplies Gaza aid flotilla after evacuation

The Turkish Red Crescent delivered food and medical supplies Monday to the Global Sumud Flotilla, now sailing toward Gaza to break Israel's blockade.

The aid went to ships in the Mediterranean, between Crete, Cyprus and Egypt.

The flotilla, with about 50 vessels, carries humanitarian goods, mainly medical items.

Earlier that day, Türkiye helped evacuate passengers from the flotilla's Johnny M after it took on water and sent a distress call.

The evacuees came from Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico and Malaysia.

Turkish officials and Red Crescent handled the rescue smoothly, per the flotilla's Instagram.

The flotilla has sailed for days, marking the largest such effort to Gaza.

 

