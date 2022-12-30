Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

ANKARA
Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar assured the Syrian opposition that the newly launched dialogue between Ankara and Damascus would not be against the interests of the Syrian opposition and the Syrian refugees in Türkiye.

“There is no question of us doing anything against our Syrian brothers and sisters living in Türkiye and Syria. We have never and never will consider behavior that would put them in trouble. Everyone should know this and act accordingly,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Dec. 29 .

Akar celebrated the new year of the personnel with the Chief of General Staff, General Yaşar Güler, accompanying him.

Elaborating on the recent dialogue between Ankara and Damascus, he said that they exchanged information and views on the refugee problem and the fight against all terrorist organizations in Syria.

“We have done our part to ensure and maintain peace, tranquility and stability in our region. We will continue to do so from now on,” the minister added.

The defense ministers and the intelligence chiefs of Russia, Türkiye and Syria held a meeting in Moscow on Dec. 28, the first such talks between Ankara and Damascus since the war broke out in Syria.

Ankara and Damascus have been working on a roadmap for restoring bilateral ties after a years-long chill, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Dec. 29, noting that the next step would be meeting between the foreign ministers of the two neighbors.

A trilateral leaders’ meeting is also on the agenda after the foreign ministers planned talks, but the timetable is not certain yet, Çavuşoğlu added.

“We think this engagement is important in terms of reconciliation between the Syrian regime and the opposition on a roadmap for a political solution,” he said noting that Damascus also wants Syrians to return to their country.

TURKEY, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

    Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

  2. China insists official Covid data is transparent

    China insists official Covid data is transparent

  3. Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

    Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

  4. Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

    Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

  5. Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

    Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Recommended
Türkiye, Syria talk over road map for ties

Türkiye, Syria talk over road map for ties
Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war

Ukraine rewards Turkish man for helping in war
Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter

Israeli president ‘looks forward’ to receiving Turkish envoy’s letter
Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus

Israeli envoy presents letter of credentials after 4-year hiatus
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s boron sales generated a record $1.3 billion in export revenues this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.