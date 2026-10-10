Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

ANKARA

Recent excavations at ancient Samuha uncovered a major finding illuminating Hittite state records.

A total of 131 cuneiform tablets and fragments dating to the reign of Hittite King Tudhaliya II have been unearthed during excavations at Kayalıpınar in the central Turkish province of Sivas, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.



Ersoy announced on social media that recent excavations at ancient Samuha uncovered a major finding illuminating Hittite state records.



“In the 2026 excavations, we unearthed 131 cuneiform tablets and fragments dating to the reign of King Tudhaliya II at ancient Samuha. Together with those found in the previous season, the number has reached 184,” Ersoy said. “Thus, the royal archive at Kayalıpınar has taken its place in history as the most extensive Hittite-language archive discovered in the 21st century. These documents, written in Hittite and Hurrian, directly convey to the present day information about state administration, military developments, religious beliefs and the experiences of the royal family approximately 3,400 years ago.”



Ersoy said the tablets contain evidence of a high-fever epidemic that spread from city to city and particularly affected children and infants. The records include the health condition of an infant princess who fell ill, her subsequent death and the funeral ritual held for her.



Another letter sent to the king by Hittite generals in western Anatolia reveals that they requested soldiers, horses and chariots in the face of an enemy threat, warning that the army could be destroyed if reinforcements failed to arrive, Ersoy said.



Tablets documenting the routes and observations of bird diviners also provide previously unknown information about Hittite divination practices, he added.



“This unique archive opens a new door in many fields, from Hittite history and religious practices to the development of language and the culture of scribes,” Ersoy said.



Excavations at Kayalıpınar have been conducted since 2021 by a team led by Çiğdem Maner, an associate professor at Koç University’s Department of Archaeology and History of Art.



The 53 cuneiform tablets and fragments discovered at the same site in 2025 are also believed to belong to the royal archive. With the 131 new finds from 2026, the archive now contains 184 tablets and fragments.



According to the excavation team, the royal archive uncovered at Kayalıpınar is the most extensive Hittite-language archive discovered in the 21st century. The archive contains texts covering divination, omens, letters, rituals and prayers. Among the most striking documents are those describing a high-fever epidemic that spread from one city to another.



The disease appears to have been particularly deadly for children and infants. The tablets show that the health of young princes and princesses, as well as children of high-ranking Hittite officials, was monitored through divination inquiries.



The texts also reflect the anxiety the epidemic caused within the Hittite royal family. One document records great concern over the health of an infant princess who was still being breastfed, with attempts made to determine her future through divination. Another tablet records the princess’s death and the funeral ritual performed for her.





Military threats



Documents from the royal archive also shed light on the military threats faced by the Hittite state.



In a letter sent by Hittite generals in western Anatolia to the Hittite king at Samuha, the generals report that the Hittite territory was surrounded by enemies. They requested soldiers, horses and chariots to defeat the attackers.



The letter warned that without immediate support, the situation would deteriorate and risk destroying the Hittite army. The generals made it clear to the king that if reinforcements were not sent, they would not take responsibility for the outcome.



One tablet records, in diary form, observations made by bird diviners who traveled beyond Samuha to different regions.



The documents outline the diviners’ routes, the cities they visited and the birds they observed. Additionally, these cuneiform texts reveal new details on how the Hittites performed, evaluated, and interpreted bird divination.