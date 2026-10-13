Çukurova’s traditional cuisine kept alive in 531-year-old building

Çukurova’s traditional cuisine kept alive in 531-year-old building

ADANA
Çukurova’s traditional cuisine kept alive in 531-year-old building

The two-story building now serves as the ‘Selamlık Table Heritage House.’ (AA Photo)

A 531-year-old building in Adana, once used as the selamlık, or reception quarters for male guests, of the Ramazanoğulları Beylik palace, has been restored and transformed into a venue showcasing the region’s traditional cuisine and dining culture.

Located in the Ulucamii neighborhood, the two-story building was commissioned by Ramazanoğlu Halil Bey during the rule of the Ramazanoğulları principality. It served as a reception area for male guests and a place where official affairs were conducted.

The historic structure was later used for various purposes and became known as “Tuz Hanı” and “Tuz Pazarı Hanı” due to the salt trade once conducted there.

After remaining unused for a period, the 531-year-old building was restored by the governor’s office last year. It was then allocated to the Adana Maturation Institute to help pass on Çukurova’s rich culinary and dining heritage to future generations.

Under a project prepared by the institute in coordination with the governor’s office, the building was transformed into the “Selamlık Sofra Mirası Evi” (Selamlık Table Heritage House).
Visitors can sample traditional dishes prepared by local culinary experts while learning about their recipes and the region’s food culture.

HH Visitors can learn how traditional dishes are made

Adana Maturation Institute Director Seher Coşkun told state-run Anadolu Agency that the institute was proud to operate in a historic building.

Describing dining culture as an important heritage passed down through generations, Coşkun said the aim was to preserve the region’s cultural richness in its authentic form.

“Our goal is to keep our cultural heritage alive in its original form. Our culinary tradition is also a source of richness, and we have a strength rooted in history. We will continue our work here by sharing recipes and demonstrating the preparation stages of these dishes,” she said.

Coşkun said the venue initially offered 15 regional specialties, including “içli köfte” (stuffed meatballs), “börek soup,” “analı kızlı” (a traditional meatball and chickpea dish) and stuffed okra.

Visitors can learn how the dishes are prepared in addition to tasting them, she said, inviting guests to experience the traditional cuisine in the historic setting.

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