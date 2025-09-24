Crafts, ceremonies, camaraderie highlight Ahilik Week nationwide

ISTANBUL
The 38th Ahilik Week, dedicated to honoring guilds, one of the oldest traditions in Turkish culture, has been celebrated nationwide from Sept. 22 to 28.

The week commemorates the centuries-old Ahilik organization, which symbolizes solidarity, honesty and cooperation among tradesmen and artisans, and highlights its role in shaping professional ethics, brotherhood and economic life.

Led by the Trade Ministry, this year’s events focused on the relevance of Ahilik principles in the modern economy, bringing together communities across Türkiye in a series of ceremonies, seminars, competitions and cultural programs.

The central celebrations took place in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir, the historic heart of Ahilik, but vibrant events were organized across the country, including the capital Ankara and the western cities of İzmir, Aydın and Istanbul.

In Istanbul, the highlight was the Şed Kuşanma Ceremony, a symbolic graduation ceremony for ahis held at the governor’s office where Mustafa Şimşek was named “Ahi of the Year.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Davut Gül emphasized the lasting importance of the tradition. “For centuries, our civilization has passed this tradition from master to apprentice, from apprentice to journeyman.”

“When the Ahilik tradition is truly lived, there will be no need for courts in labor relations, nor dissatisfaction in customer-tradesman relations. Conflicts among tradesmen will diminish or disappear,” he said.

Gül further underlined the ethical and social fabric of Ahilik. “The Ahilik tradition is like the insurance of society. It places the rights of neighbors, apprentices and colleagues above personal gain. These values, which are unwritten yet deeply rooted in our civilization, should continue to guide us,” he said.

“Everyone’s conscience, shaped by these values, must serve as the inspector and regulator of their work,” he added.

Elsewhere, the northern city of Bayburt hosted a book exhibition on Ahilik culture at the Dede Korkut City Museum.

In the western province of Denizli, long-forgotten crafts such as copper work, spoon making and basket weaving were revived in demonstratiıns at Bayramyeri Square, where visitors interacted directly with master artisans.

In the northwestern province of Çanakkale, festivities were held in Cumhuriyet Square with traditional ceremonies, speeches, folk dances and a performance by Mehteran, a traditional Ottoman military band.

 

