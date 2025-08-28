Construction begins on village homes in İzmir, Bilecik following wildfires

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has announced the construction of 350 new village houses in the western provinces of Bilecik and İzmir, which were severely affected by wildfires earlier this summer.

On June 27 in Bilecik and June 29 in İzmir, wildfires destroyed rural settlements, leading the authorities to declare both provinces a designated “Disaster Area Affecting General Life.”.

In Türkiye, this legal status is declared when a natural disaster causes widespread damage to housing, infrastructure and livelihood. It enables rapid mobilization of state resources, including financial aid, reconstruction programs and compensation for affected citizens.

Following comprehensive damage assessments, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) completed the eligibility process for residents whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

As a result, 138 houses will be built in four neighborhoods of İzmir’s Ödemiş district, 143 in Seferihisar and 69 across four neighborhoods in Bilecik’s Gölpazarı and Osmaneli districts — bringing the total to 350.

Minister Murat Kurum, who visited the affected villages, had earlier announced that construction would begin in August. The Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKİ) has finalized tender processes and prepared four architectural designs tailored to local needs, climate conditions and traditional village aesthetics.

Kurum will attend the groundbreaking ceremony in Ödemiş on Aug. 29, officially launching reconstruction. According to the ministry, the new homes will be delivered to residents within one year, offering wildfire-hit communities a fresh start.