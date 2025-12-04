Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s economic growth outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s economic growth outlook

ISTANBUL
Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s economic growth outlook

Fitch Ratings has raised Türkiye’s growth forecast for this year from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent.

In its Global Economic Outlook report, the agency noted that projections for 2026 and 2027 remain unchanged, with the economy expected to expand by 3.5 percent next year and 4.2 percent in 2027.

This revision follows the OECD’s recent upgrade of Türkiye’s 2025 and 2026 outlook. According to the OECD, after growing 3.3 percent in 2024, the Turkish economy is projected to expand by 3.6 percent in 2025, 3.4 percent in 2026 and 4 percent in 2027.

In its September interim report, the OECD had forecast 3.2 percent growth for both 2025 and 2026. Türkiye’s economy grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025.

Fitch Ratings also revised global growth expectations, forecasting 2.4 percent in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from June but below last year’s 2.9 percent.

China’s forecast was raised from 4.2 percent to 4.7 percent, the eurozone’s from 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent and the U.S.’ from 1.5 percent to 1.6 percent. Global growth for 2026 is expected at 2.3 percent, said the ratings company.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

    Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

  2. Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

    Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

  3. Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

    Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

  4. Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

    Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

  5. Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

    Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza
Recommended
Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan
Exports climb 2.2 percent to $22.7 billion in November

Exports climb 2.2 percent to $22.7 billion in November
Number of Green Organized Industrial Zones rises to 27

Number of Green Organized Industrial Zones rises to 27
Ankara renews Russia gas contracts for one year, minister says

Ankara renews Russia gas contracts for one year, minister says
EU reaches accord on new generation of GM crops

EU reaches accord on new generation of GM crops
Weak EV sales in Germany put carmakers under pressure

Weak EV sales in Germany put carmakers under pressure
WORLD Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaited the return of the last hostage remains held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, as the military said on Dec. 4 that those of a Thai national had been identified after they were handed over.

ECONOMY Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿