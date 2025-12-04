Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s economic growth outlook

ISTANBUL

Fitch Ratings has raised Türkiye’s growth forecast for this year from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent.

In its Global Economic Outlook report, the agency noted that projections for 2026 and 2027 remain unchanged, with the economy expected to expand by 3.5 percent next year and 4.2 percent in 2027.

This revision follows the OECD’s recent upgrade of Türkiye’s 2025 and 2026 outlook. According to the OECD, after growing 3.3 percent in 2024, the Turkish economy is projected to expand by 3.6 percent in 2025, 3.4 percent in 2026 and 4 percent in 2027.

In its September interim report, the OECD had forecast 3.2 percent growth for both 2025 and 2026. Türkiye’s economy grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025.

Fitch Ratings also revised global growth expectations, forecasting 2.4 percent in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from June but below last year’s 2.9 percent.

China’s forecast was raised from 4.2 percent to 4.7 percent, the eurozone’s from 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent and the U.S.’ from 1.5 percent to 1.6 percent. Global growth for 2026 is expected at 2.3 percent, said the ratings company.