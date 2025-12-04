EU reaches accord on new generation of GM crops

European lawmakers and EU member states have announced they had reached an agreement on developing plants obtained by so-called new genomic techniques (NGT).
NGT plants are created when a small part of their DNA is added, removed or altered, as opposed to older GMO techniques, which involve introducing genetic material from one different organism into another to make a hybrid.
Leading agriculture unions support the new technique for developing crops that are more resistant to the effects of climatic change or require less fertiliser and pesticide.
"The Council has reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on a set of rules that establish a legal framework for new genomic techniques (NGTs)," they said in a statement.
"The regulation aims to improve the competitiveness of the agrifood sector and ensure a level playing field for European operators, while boosting food security and reducing external dependencies," it said.
"The regulation ensures robust protection for human and animal health, as well as the environment, while contributing to EU sustainability goals."
The agreement eases current rules for some NGT plants that fall under category 1, considered to be equivalent to their naturally occurring varieties.
NGTs that are resistant to herbicides or produce insecticides will not be allowed on the market, while in organic farming, no NGTs will be allowed.
Proponents say some NGTs only speed up genetic modifications that could have come about naturally or through traditional cross-breeding procedures.
The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.
Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.