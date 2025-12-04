Number of Green Organized Industrial Zones rises to 27

ANKARA

Türkiye’s green industrial transformation is gaining momentum, with the number of Organized Industrial Zones (OSBs) receiving the Green OSB Certificate from the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) now reaching 27.

The latest zone to receive the certificate is OSTİM OSB in the capital Ankara.

Founded in 1967 as a small industrial site cooperative with nearly 2,000 members, OSTIM today hosts 6,200 companies across 17 main sectors and 139 sub-sectors, employing 60,000 people and playing a key role in both Ankara’s and Türkiye’s industry.

OSTİM OSB Chairman Orhan Aydın told state-run Anadolu Agency that the certificate, issued by the Industry and Technology Ministry and TSE, marks an important step toward environmentally friendly production.

Aydın announced that solar panels have been made mandatory on the roofs of all new buildings in OSTIM under the zoning plan, and every building in the zone now has a solar energy system. Two solar power plants are currently operational, and a third will soon be built with the Industry and Technology Ministry's support.

Driven by global green industry demand and especially the European Union’s Green Deal and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Turkish manufacturers are rapidly shifting to low-carbon production.

The Green OSB Certificate strengthens both environmental compliance and international competitiveness through energy efficiency, renewable energy use, wastewater management and sustainable infrastructure.

While the country now has a nationwide network of 27 certified Green OSBs, the EU does not have a centralized “Green Organized Industrial Zones” certification scheme. The sustainable industrial zones there remain national-level, voluntary pilot projects.