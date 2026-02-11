Türkiye has strong voice in global tourism, says culture ministe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has become an influential actor in shaping global tourism policies and investment decisions, as it relentlessly pursues a $68 billion revenue target for this year through a strategic focus on new growth objectives, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Speaking to tourism investors in Istanbul, Ersoy underlined that Türkiye has developed strong crisis-management capabilities in recent years amid the escalating global economic, political and geopolitical uncertainties.

He said this resilience has had a direct and positive impact on the tourism sector and the overall investment environment.

"We continue to advance steadily toward our goal of spreading tourism across all 12 months and all of the country’s 81 provinces, scaling every milestone with record-breaking success stories,” Ersoy said.

Reflecting this momentum, the minister highlighted several major cultural and tourism investments.

In the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, a former prison will be transformed into a multifunctional cultural center featuring a museum, theater and conference halls, workshops, a library and outdoor event spaces.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the city’s main museum will be redeveloped in line with contemporary museology standards to become a regional cultural hub, while the Hatay Archaeology Museum is set to reopen following restoration and a renewed exhibition layout.