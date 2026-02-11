Türkiye has strong voice in global tourism, says culture ministe

Türkiye has strong voice in global tourism, says culture ministe

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has strong voice in global tourism, says culture ministe

Türkiye has become an influential actor in shaping global tourism policies and investment decisions, as it relentlessly pursues a $68 billion revenue target for this year through a strategic focus on new growth objectives, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Speaking to tourism investors in Istanbul, Ersoy underlined that Türkiye has developed strong crisis-management capabilities in recent years amid the escalating global economic, political and geopolitical uncertainties.

He said this resilience has had a direct and positive impact on the tourism sector and the overall investment environment.

"We continue to advance steadily toward our goal of spreading tourism across all 12 months and all of the country’s 81 provinces, scaling every milestone with record-breaking success stories,” Ersoy said.

Reflecting this momentum, the minister highlighted several major cultural and tourism investments.

In the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, a former prison will be transformed into a multifunctional cultural center featuring a museum, theater and conference halls, workshops, a library and outdoor event spaces.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the city’s main museum will be redeveloped in line with contemporary museology standards to become a regional cultural hub, while the Hatay Archaeology Museum is set to reopen following restoration and a renewed exhibition layout.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026
Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion
Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires

Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires
US pushes for dramatic increase in Venezuela oil output

US pushes for 'dramatic increase' in Venezuela oil output
China shock: Germany’s key market turns business rival

'China shock': Germany’s key market turns business rival
Russia to supply Cuba with oil as humanitarian aid: Report

Russia to supply Cuba with oil as 'humanitarian aid': Report
Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range

Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿