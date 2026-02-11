Renault Clio tops January car sales in Turkish market

Renault Clio tops January car sales in Turkish market

ISTANBUL
Renault Clio tops January car sales in Turkish market

Renault has put the sixth generation of the Clio on sale in Türkiye on Feb. 10.

The Renault Clio has maintained its lead in Türkiye’s January car sales, recording 4,556 units sold, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

It was followed by the Toyota C-HR hybrid with 3,200 sales and the Toyota Corolla with 2,351. The Volkswagen Tiguan hybrid ranked fourth with 2,199 units, while the Hyundai i20 secured fifth place with 2,130. The Renault Megane sedan came sixth with 1,963 sales.

Overall passenger car sales in January rose 9.14 percent year-on-year to 61,055 units, while light commercial vehicle sales increased 12.56 percent to 14,307.

Vehicles in the A, B, and C segments dominated the market, accounting for 83.7 percent of total sales. C-segment cars led with 32,428 units, representing 53.1 percent of the market, while B-segment cars followed with 18,589 units and a 30.4 percent share.

SUVs remained the most popular body type, capturing 60.3 percent of sales with 36,786 units. Sedans accounted for 21.2 percent with 12,966 units, and hatchbacks represented 18.3 percent with 11,152 units.

By fuel type, gasoline-powered cars led with 26,671 sales, making up 43.7 percent of the market. Hybrid vehicles followed with 18,774 sales and a 30.7 percent share.

Electric cars reached 11,304 units, representing 18.5 percent, while diesel cars accounted for 4,203 sales at 6.9 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026
Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion

Türkiye targets trade growth with transport expansion
Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires

Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires
US pushes for dramatic increase in Venezuela oil output

US pushes for 'dramatic increase' in Venezuela oil output
China shock: Germany’s key market turns business rival

'China shock': Germany’s key market turns business rival
Russia to supply Cuba with oil as humanitarian aid: Report

Russia to supply Cuba with oil as 'humanitarian aid': Report
Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range

Central Bank sees year-end inflation at 15-21 percent range
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿