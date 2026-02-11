Renault Clio tops January car sales in Turkish market

ISTANBUL

Renault has put the sixth generation of the Clio on sale in Türkiye on Feb. 10.

The Renault Clio has maintained its lead in Türkiye’s January car sales, recording 4,556 units sold, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

It was followed by the Toyota C-HR hybrid with 3,200 sales and the Toyota Corolla with 2,351. The Volkswagen Tiguan hybrid ranked fourth with 2,199 units, while the Hyundai i20 secured fifth place with 2,130. The Renault Megane sedan came sixth with 1,963 sales.

Overall passenger car sales in January rose 9.14 percent year-on-year to 61,055 units, while light commercial vehicle sales increased 12.56 percent to 14,307.

Vehicles in the A, B, and C segments dominated the market, accounting for 83.7 percent of total sales. C-segment cars led with 32,428 units, representing 53.1 percent of the market, while B-segment cars followed with 18,589 units and a 30.4 percent share.

SUVs remained the most popular body type, capturing 60.3 percent of sales with 36,786 units. Sedans accounted for 21.2 percent with 12,966 units, and hatchbacks represented 18.3 percent with 11,152 units.

By fuel type, gasoline-powered cars led with 26,671 sales, making up 43.7 percent of the market. Hybrid vehicles followed with 18,774 sales and a 30.7 percent share.

Electric cars reached 11,304 units, representing 18.5 percent, while diesel cars accounted for 4,203 sales at 6.9 percent.