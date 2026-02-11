Retail sales volume rises 16.3 percent in December

ANKARA

Türkiye’s retail sales volume rose sharply in December 2025, according to the latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 11.

On an annual basis, trade sales volume increased by 3.8 percent, while retail sales volume surged by 16.3 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by 3 percent.

Wholesale trade sales volume declined by 1 percent.

On a monthly basis, trade sales volume rose by 2.1 percent compared with November 2025. In the same period, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles remained unchanged, wholesale trade sales volume increased by 2.8 percent, and retail trade sales volume advanced by 1.7 percent.

Separate data from the statistical authority showed that the total turnover index, covering industry, construction, trade, nd services, rose by 34.7 percent year-on-year in December 2025.

Within the breakdown of the index, industry increased by 30.6 percent, construction grew by 35.9 percent, trade advanced by 35.4 percent, and services posted the strongest gain with 38.3 percent.