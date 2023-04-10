Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’

DİYARBAKIR

Mehmet Yüksel, the head of the Chamber of Money Changers and Jewelers in Diyarbakır (DİKO), has turned a commercial vehicle into an “animal ambulance,” which transfers injured animals to veterinarians or to municipal animal shelters.

In addition to the ambulance, food is distributed to stray animals with a feeding truck.

Thanks to Yüksel, who also built a 160-acre shelter for sick and crippled animals, strays that are injured and in need of urgent treatment are transferred to veterinarians or animal shelters of municipalities with the animal ambulance.

Stating that he tried to serve animals individually with his own means before taking office, Yüksel said he realized that his project is a crucial need for animals which could also set an example to the Turkish society.

“We carried out the project within the presidency of the Chamber of Jewelers. First, we put two feeding trucks into operation. After a few days we put our ambulance into service, and it is completely free of charge,” Yüksel said.

Yılmaz Acu, one of the people who volunteer within the project in terms of providing food and care, thanked Yüksel for his humanitarian work in allocating these services for strays and said that he has established a throne in all animal lovers’ hearts in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.