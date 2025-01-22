Citroen extends car recall over airbag danger

Citroen extends car recall over airbag danger

PARIS
Citroen extends car recall over airbag danger

French car maker Citroen is extending across Europe a recall of its popular C3 and DS3 models due to a dangerous fault with Japanese-made airbags, its parent company Stellantis said on Jan. 21.

The manufacturer said the recall would target vehicles sold in France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Moldova, Switzerland and Ukraine over the coming weeks, and later be extended to other countries.

It will affect 869,000 vehicles overall, including 400,000 in France.

Several deaths have been recorded since 2014 involving Takata airbags, which have projected parts into drivers' faces due to a gas inside them reacting to heat and moisture.

Major manufacturers including Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW and Toyota have recalled millions of vehicles containing the airbags.

Stellantis Group,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

    Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

  2. Iraq passes three controversial bills

    Iraq passes three controversial bills

  3. 240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

    240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

  4. West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

    West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

  5. S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

    S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
Recommended
Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks
Fueled by Ukraine war, German arms exports hit new record

Fueled by Ukraine war, German arms exports hit new record
Turkish furniture sector continues to expand

Turkish furniture sector continues to expand
Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation

Türkiye-US economic agenda to focus on trade, energy, defense cooperation
‘EU failure to resolve visa issues, update customs union amounts to trade war’: DEİK

‘EU failure to resolve visa issues, update customs union amounts to trade war’: DEİK
South Korea to shrink biomass energy subsidies

South Korea to shrink biomass energy subsidies
WORLD Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq’s parliament has passed three divisive laws, including amendments to the country's personal status law that opponents say would in effect legalize child marriage.

ECONOMY Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has underscored once again the importance of ties with Türkiye, especially in regard to counterterrorism, stressing her country will not support terrorist organizations such as YPG and FETÖ.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿