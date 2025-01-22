Citroen extends car recall over airbag danger

PARIS

French car maker Citroen is extending across Europe a recall of its popular C3 and DS3 models due to a dangerous fault with Japanese-made airbags, its parent company Stellantis said on Jan. 21.

The manufacturer said the recall would target vehicles sold in France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Moldova, Switzerland and Ukraine over the coming weeks, and later be extended to other countries.

It will affect 869,000 vehicles overall, including 400,000 in France.

Several deaths have been recorded since 2014 involving Takata airbags, which have projected parts into drivers' faces due to a gas inside them reacting to heat and moisture.

Major manufacturers including Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW and Toyota have recalled millions of vehicles containing the airbags.