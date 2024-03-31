CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'

ANKARA
Following significant gains in local elections, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has asserted that voters have mandated a "new politics" in Türkiye, aimed at balancing the country's political landscape.

"Today, voters decided to balance the disproportionate power of the government locally in the first elections of the [Turkish] republic's second century," Özel stated in a press release following the elections.

"The election results have shown that today the voters decided to establish a new politics and to change the 22-year-old picture of Türkiye."

The local elections saw the CHP reclaim control over key cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, while also securing victories in additional municipalities.

Addressing supporters, Özel delivered messages of unity and inclusivity.

"We take this message given by our nation as a sacred trust and hold it on our heads," he stated. "Our success will not be a defeat for anyone. We do not want anyone to feel lost, regardless of which party they voted for today."

Unlike previous elections in 2019, the CHP did not form alliances with opposition parties in major cities.

"Although no alliance was established with any political party in these elections, the Türkiye alliance established by the power of the CHP and the conscience of the voters at the ballot box further increased the success," Özel remarked.

"CHP is now the party of every region and every citizen. CHP is now present not only on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts but in every corner of Türkiye."

