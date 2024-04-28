Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Frank Van Den Broek Dsm-firmenich PostNL won the winner’s turquoise jersey in the 59th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR), as the final stage in Istanbul on April 28 was neutralized due to adverse weather conditions.

The Dutchman’s teammate, Tobias Andresen of Norway, won the sprint classification, while Bike Aid’s Vinzent Dorn claimed the red jersey for the best climber and treasure sprints jersey.

Van Den Broek, the first-ever Dutch winner of the TUR, led by four seconds from Merhawi Kudus of Terengganu in the general classification, while Polti-Kometa’s Paul Double finished third at nine seconds.

Race organizers said the rainy weather in Istanbul did not allow the eighth and final stage of the race go ahead.

“Due to the slippery condition of the roads, it's been decided that stage 8 will be neutralized,” they said on X on April 28 morning before the start of the stage.

The peloton instead rode the planned route for one lap instead of five, greeting thousands of fans cheering for the riders on the Asian and European sides of the metropolis, and a cup ceremony was held at the finish line in the historic Sultanahmet Square.

Meanwhile, veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish was given flowers ahead of his last day of racing in Türkiye.

"I thought last year was my last one but today it probably is and I'll keep great memories of this country," he said.